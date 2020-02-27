Birthday of Victor Hugo: wise quotes French romance

Photo: france24.com

February 26, 1802, was born one of the main writers of the era of French romanticism, Victor Hugo.

Hugo was endowed with fantastic talent accurately reflect the mood and emotions of the majority of the French. In 1841, the writer was elected a member of the French Academy, and in 1845 became a peer of the realm.

After the 1848 revolution Victor Hugo put forward his candidacy for the presidency of France. However, the writer failed to win the political race and after the coup d’état in 1851, Hugo left the country and lived on the Islands in the English channel. There the writer spent about twenty years deeply worrying your link, while rejecting Amnesty.

However, in these places, he completed his great novel “Les Miserables,” which along with “Notre Dame”, “Man who laughs” and other works of Victor Hugo, the author has glorified for the whole world to this day are classics of foreign literature.

In honor of the birthday of Victor Hugo’s LeMonade have collected the most wise quotes legends of French romanticism.

“Each person has three characters: that which is attributed to him, one that he himself attributes to himself, and finally one that is in reality.”

“The one who dreams is the forerunner of the one who thinks. Thicken all dreams — and you get reality.”

“Vanity is a powerful force acting within us and against us.”

“The human mind has three keys that open everything: a number, a letter, a note. To know, to think, to dream. All this is about.”

“We need to maintain the strength of the body to maintain the strength of the spirit.”

“The first symptom of true love in men diffidence, the woman has courage.”

“Popularity is glory razmerennoe pennies.”

“No external beauty can not be complete if it is not enlivened inner beauty.”

“Thought is the labor of the mind, dream is a pleasure. Replace the thought with a dream means to mix poison with food.”

“The face of the person always reflects his internal world, and it is a mistake to think that the idea devoid of color.”

“Love is just not enough. It has happiness and wants Paradise, Paradise has — wants the sky. O lovers! It’s all there in your love. Only manage to find.”

“Some have library like eunuchs own harem.”

“True love knows no satiety. Being wholly spiritual, it can’t cool off.”

“Much more precisely, you can judge a man by his dreams than in his thoughts.”

