Bittorps vs Cedra Wings live streaming free

Bittorps – Cedra Wings. Friendly Prediction (March 31, 2020)

On Tuesday, March 31, Sweden will host the friendly fight “Bittorps” – “Cedra Wings”, a forecast for which we propose further.

Bittorps

While the whole football world has stopped, in Sweden clubs from the lower divisions continue to prepare for the new season. Bittorps is playing in the fifth division. The team played their last fights in 2019. In them, the future home team defeated IFK Horby (7: 1) with a crushing score, and also ended in a draw match with Dalsofors (1: 1).

Soedra Vings IF

Cedra Wings is currently playing in the Swedish Amateur Football League. In recent years, the team played not so many matches, and played unsuccessfully in them. In the last five fights, they suffered three defeats, and all three lost with a crushing score.

Statistics

In the last two matches , the Bittorps have played the “both will score” bet.

In three of the last five matches , the Cedra Wings lost with a difference of two or more goals.

Forecast

Bookmakers reasonably consider the hosts to be the favorite of the match . “Bittorps” plays at home, and they have more playing practice than their opponent. It is unlikely that the rivals will especially focus on defense, so the match can be expected to be productive.