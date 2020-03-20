BK Häcken vs Jönköpings Södra Live Stream for a friendly match

BK Häcken vs Jönköpings Södra: forecast for a friendly match (March 21, 2020)

In only one of the last four matches, Hekken and Jonkoping did not exchange goals, but did we expect an extravaganza extravaganza on March 21 – did we prepare our forecast. How will the teams play?

BK Häcken

Hecken spent last season at a very solid level, although he could not qualify for European cups, which he certainly relied on. Andreas Alma’s team finished in sixth place, losing 16 Hammarby points. In the new season, “wasps” had already played three matches in the Cup of Sweden, where they got three victories over the GAIS (3: 0), “Eskilsminne” (4: 0) and “Ostersund” (2: 0).

Jönköpings Södra

“Jonkoping” last season waged a desperate struggle for access to the elite, but could not cope with the task. Team Yimmy Thelinna came to the finish line fourth, behind the playoff zone by only two points. In the Swedish Cup, the club also played three matches in its group, where it scored a 2-2 draw with AIK, lost 0-0 to Kalmar and beat Ergryut 2-0, finishing in third place.

Statistics

In only one of the last four matches have teams failed to exchange goals

Hecken scored nine goals in their last three matches

In only one of the last three matches, Jonkoping scored less than two goals

Forecast

“Hekken” probably sets itself serious tasks in the new season – the “wasps” perfectly played in the Cup, having knocked nine goals into the opponents’ goal. While the Swedish Championship is paused, Hekken is trying to keep fit through friendly matches, in a duel with Jönköping he will surely play his usual attacking football, the opponent will obviously try to answer the same, so it makes sense to count on goals.

We believe that the match will be productive. Forecast – total over three goals . Winline BC offers such an outcome with a coefficient of 1.70