Black M going to throw frestyles for his fans in containment !

While all of the concerts of Black M have been cancelled because of the period of confinement, it offers a series of freestyles for his fans.

On his account Instagram, Black M offers its fans a new challenge for containment. It publishes a freestyle, and asks them to send one in turn. MCE explains to you all !

The artists imagination during this confinement period ! In fact, they always find new ways to entertain its fans. And we must believe that this delights the greatest number !

A few days ago, DJ iMarkkeyz took a video of Cardi B, very concerned about Covid-19, for remix. Since then, his song proved a massive hit ! Also, it is one of the Top 10 on Itunes Music.

But the confinement will inspire other people ! In fact, the lead singer of Coldplay, Chris Martins, offers a concert live on Instagram. Yes, it takes little to please his fans !

Also, Black M has understood ! To kill the boredom and to keep the link with his audience, the latter decides to start a new challenge on this same social network. It offers a series of freestyle !

The containment inspires artists

While the former member of the group Sexion Assault also is subjected to the confinement, Black M writes : ” live in me… I will send you a freestyle on this prod signed to my guy @remed.remed… “

“As it is confined to you as I await your freestyles, videos of your dances on the prod etc be creative ! #restezchezvous#merciauxcentreshospitaliers🙏🎼🎤 ” offers the singer of 35 years.

On the video, the performer of ” On my way “ listen to instrumental music. Then, he dances on it ! It is necessary to believe that this melody is inspired for his future freestyle. Moreover, it is not the only one to worship him.

In fact, Black M goes to great lengths to entertain his fans despite the containment. But to believe the comments, he gets on well ! Even Rayane Bensetti and Kevin Adams want to play the game !

“It’s going to be heavy, what a killer ! You are too strong. Thank you, thank you for sharing with us this 🔥🔥🔥🔥🙏🙏🙏 Continues like that “, ” We are waiting for the freestyle 😏🔥” , ” 👏 Beautiful beat “, one can read under the video.