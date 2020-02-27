Black M in love: he declares his love to “Leah” ! (CLIP)

Share on Facebook

It’s been 10 years now that Black M file the perfect love with Léa Djadja. For the occasion, the rapper has made it a nice surprise.

With his wife, Black M seems to be on a little cloud. As well, the former member of Sexion Assault has declared his flame to Lea in a movie clip, very romantic. MCE TV tells you more !

To celebrate its 10 years of love with Leah, Black M released the big game ! In his latest album, He once was, the rapper had already put the package. Thus, one of the music is dedicated to the one who shares his life. As you can imagine, this is the song Leah. However, the former member of Sexion Assault did not stop there.

In this respect, Black M book. ” To me thou hast never betrayed, never messed up, until the end, thou shalt be my wife. Don’t be jealous, I don’t see you and then the others are not to size. No size, no charisma, they are not worthy of my son “. One thing is for sure, the singer is very much in love with his girlfriend.

Black M makes a nice surprise to Lea

The rapper has decided to push the declaration through to the end. As well, he recently released the video of the song. In the introduction, Black M then addressed his fans. ” Today is a day very very special. I decided to make a big surprise to my wife Leah, because it’s been 10 years that we are together. I invite you to follow me in my adventures today. Follow me ! “.

The clip is a compendium of their day and Valentine’s day. Thus, Black M has not done things by half ! It then follows the couple during a trip to faerie in the capital. Cinema, ice-skating, breakfast and boat trip-fly, the rapper has put the package to give pleasure to his wife. The clip then concludes on a pretty statement. ” Every love story is beautiful but ours is my favorite “.