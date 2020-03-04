Black M new recruit of the Enfoirés: it has a condition !

Share on Facebook

our the edition 2020, Black M joined the ranks of the troupe Enfoirés ! But to participate, the new recruit requires a condition.

The troupe Enfoirés is growing ! This year, the singer Black M joined the ranks for this new edition 2020. But to participate, he announced his terms ! ERM you reveals.

They are counting on you ! On 6 march, The Enfoirés are back on your screens from 21 hours to their annual show ! As usual, 46 artists will take the stage for the benefit of Restos Du Coeur. Some singers and actors participate in the meetings since a few years, as Julien Clerc, Kad Merad or Patrick Bruel. But there are a few new !

In effe, the family of the Enfoirés is growing ! This year, two singers join the troupe. It is of Vitaa and Maëlle. But they are not the only ones ! Black M will also be a part of it ! So far, the rapper of 35 years had never been able to be present at their concert. On the other hand, he had participated in their clip of 2016.

Also, why Black M participates in the Enfoirés ? Between two rehearsals, the rapper of 35 years and is entrusted to our colleagues from Télé Loisirs. According to the singer, ” the cause is wonderful “. Thus, ” this is akin to the values that it defends “. Except for a reason !

Black M arises as a condition

Join the troupe Enfoirés ? It is a child’s dream for the singer Black Mr. ” I know that this is big, this is the Enfoirés what, it exists since my birth. I was looking at when I was little, I was still in front of my tv last year. It’s me looking back in my childhood. It is strong. It makes me warm to the heart. My parents are proud. This is all positive, all the artists give themselves “, he says.

Besides, the young man did not stop there ! Black M can already return in the coming years. The reason for this ? Know the mind ” summer camp “ of the troupe. This year, the concert will take place in Paris. As well, the latter has not been able to enjoy this frenetic atmosphere ! But this will depend on the conditions posed by the rapper !

In fact, if the rapper 35-year old loves The Enfoirés, he pays attention to his image ! The latter made a startling revelation ! To participate in the program, it establishes a condition ! ” The first thing I told them is that I don’t déguiserai’t do anything… Finally, in terms of costume, I realized that it was cool compared to what I’ve done in my videos. In my videos, I’m disguised as a hobbit, in all ! “ Then, it is necessary to believe that the condition has been met !