Black Sea vs Tsarsko Selo live streaming free

Black Sea vs Tsarsko Selo. Forecast for the match of the championship of Bulgaria (March 6, 2020)

The Black Sea at home will fight with Tsarskoye Selo on March 6, we offer our forecast. The home team has not lost seven games in a row. Will the guests be able to stop the winning streak of the opponent?

Black Sea

The Black Sea did not start the season very well, but now the club has begun to correct mistakes and is fighting for the top five league teams. At the moment, the team is on the seventh line and five points are not enough to the cherished position. Friendly matches for the team of Ilian Iliev were successful, he lost only once to Alexandria (1: 3).

Ismail Isa is among the top ten league scorers, he has already won eight goals.

Tsarsko Selo

“Tsarsko Selo” started terribly. Now the club in the league is in 11th place with 22 points in the asset. In the Bulgarian Cup, the Reds did not show anything at all, they could not pass the first stage of the tournament and lost to “Kariana Erden” (0: 3). The past five games in the league for the wards of Nikol Sapsov were mixed. They were able to distinguish themselves in matches against Vitosha (1: 0) and CSKA (2: 1).

Dylan Bahambula was able to score only two goals in the league.

Statistics

The Black Sea has not lost seven games in a row.

“Tsarsko Selo” away can not win four games in a row.

The Black Sea does not lose seven games in a row at home.

Forecast

As for the match itself, the host is a clear favorite, the hosts have been showing a perfect game recently, the statistics speak for themselves. Guests are terrible this season, and at the moment a class below the opponent. Bet is best done on the Black Sea.

