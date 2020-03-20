“Black widow”, “Woman in the window” and the new Saw will come in time

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

"Черная вдова", "Женщина в окне" и новая "Пила" не выйдут вовремя

Releases continue to be delayed indefinitely. Victims of the new coronavirus became marvel blockbuster “Black widow” Scarlett Johansson, chamber Thriller “the Woman in the window” with Amy Adams and restarting of the horror film “Saw”.

Writes Comic Book, a new release date of the films originally scheduled for release in may, not called. Of course, it all depends on the further spread of the infection, which, hopefully, will soon go into decline.

We will remind, earlier it was postponed premieres and hire projects such as “No time to die”, “the fast and the furious 9”, “Mulan”, “Quiet place 2”, “New mutants”.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.
