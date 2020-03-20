“Black widow”, “Woman in the window” and the new Saw will come in time

Releases continue to be delayed indefinitely. Victims of the new coronavirus became marvel blockbuster “Black widow” Scarlett Johansson, chamber Thriller “the Woman in the window” with Amy Adams and restarting of the horror film “Saw”.

Writes Comic Book, a new release date of the films originally scheduled for release in may, not called. Of course, it all depends on the further spread of the infection, which, hopefully, will soon go into decline.

We will remind, earlier it was postponed premieres and hire projects such as “No time to die”, “the fast and the furious 9”, “Mulan”, “Quiet place 2”, “New mutants”.