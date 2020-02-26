Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City: live streaming free for the English Championship

Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City. Forecast for the match of the English Championship (February 26, 2020)

Within the framework of the 35th round of the Championhip on Wednesday, February 26, the Blackburn – Stoke City match will take place, a forecast for which we propose further.

Blackburn Rovers

The “Tramps” are serious about interfering in the fight for a place in the playoffs, and in the last rounds they often pleased with good results. Before the upcoming matches, “Blackburn” was placed in seventh position in five points from the top six.

For the last seven matches within the championship, the team lost only once, having won four matches. By the way, he lost to Blackburn just at home to Fulham. This is the only defeat of the “vagrants” at home in 12 previous fights.

Stoke City

In “Stoke City” tournament situation much worse. Despite the fact that the club is on the 19th line, it is only three points ahead of the relegation zone.

In the last rounds, the “potters” played well at home, where they won four victories in six matches. On the road, the situation desires better. Only in two of the six previous matches away did you manage to cling to points. In the last two matches on the rivals’ fields, Stoke City suffered devastating defeats from Derby County (0: 4) and CRC (2: 4).

Statistics

In the last ten home games of the championship, “Blackburn” won six victories.

In six of the eight previous home meetings, Blackburn played a forecast of “total less than 2.5.”

Stoke City have lost six of their last eight away matches.

In five of the seven previous away matches, Stoke played a bet of “total over 2.5”.

In the first round, “Blackburn” beat “Stoke City” away with a score of 2: 1.

Forecast

Both teams have motivation. The hosts strive to get into the playoff zone, and the guests protect themselves from the struggle for survival. Judging by the current form, Blackburn looks a lot better at home than Stoke City away.

Our prediction is Blackburn's victory for 2.39