Blake lively told how her daughter’s learning to be big sisters

Blake Lively. Photo: instagram.com/blakelively

Blake lively, who in August last year became a mother for the third time, told how her children adjust to baby sister. As, according to US Weekly, the actress told Jimmy Fallon.

My eldest, [James] loves the baby. My middle daughter – not so much…” – said Blake.

According to 32-year-old actress, since the advent of younger sister 3-year-old INES “pretending to be playing with her.”

As explained by the star of “Gossip girl”, her middle daughter just stays away from the baby.

I told her:” You will teach her everything. Will you teach her cities, the sky, flowers and Santa Claus. All the things you want. And she said, “Oh, I don’t love you, but now love,” says lively.

Interestingly, 5-year-old James refused to come on the show with her mother, but Jimmy Fallon for her – a real star like Beyonce or Shawn Mendes.

The birth of a third child for Blake lively and her husband, stars of “Deadpool” with Ryan Reynolds, has become a real challenge. Earlier Lavli rasskaze about this on another show – Good Morning America.

We have so many children. It is quite crazy. That’s a lot… People say from two to three to one and the same, it’s pretty simple. These people simply do not have three children…” – said the actress.

LeMonade previously wrote that Blake lively in a black velvet gown for the first time after childbirth was published.

