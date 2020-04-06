Blame the scientists named the new version of the appearance of coronavirus

Along with the popular version of the emergence of the coronavirus that the disease was passed to humans from animals on the market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, is increasingly referred to other possible sources of spread of the disease.

So, in British intelligence believe that the coronavirus pandemic could be caused by a leak from a Chinese lab, writes “Lenta.ru” with reference to the Daily Mail.

The article notes that in Wuhan, which became the focus of the spread of the coronavirus, there are at least two laboratories, of which could leak. This Institute of Virology and Wuhan center for disease control. In the last experiments were conducted on animals in particular, and on bats.

According to the American expert on Biosafety, Professor Richard BRITA, he saw that scientists from these laboratories studied viruses, not adhering to safety regulations. “This requires a level of protection class “four”, and they used only the class “two”. It provides minimal protection from infection,” — said the expert.

The official authorities of the UK and China do not recognize the version of intelligence.

Recall, 22 February, Chinese scientists reported that the epidemic COVID-19 began much earlier than was recorded in November or early December 2019. In this case, the source was not the market “huanan”, as previously thought, but, once there, along with “patient zero”, the virus began to spread more actively.

, although it was considered that the disease is not transmitted from man to animals.

