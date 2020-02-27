Blood, weapons, and passion: Alina Grosu has released a new clip (video)

Popular singer GROSU (Alina Grosu), recently surprised a new hairstyle, released a video “Aristan” is a detective story about the bandit passions with the taste of blood. The plot took a love story of famous American robbers Bonnie and Clyde. Risky couple in the clip itself plays Alina and actor Roman Polanski, who has previously starred in music videos of the singer “Wildly Loved Vova” and “Dirty dancing.” He also acted as Director and producer of the new video.

“Despite the fact that Bonnie and Clyde is nothing good in my life made their way criminals were romanticized and they have become a symbol of true love — until my last breath. With Roma we have tried to bring this spirit of freedom and passion in my new video “under arrest.” No blood was shed”, intrigued Alina Grosu.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter