“Bloodshot” with VIN Diesel will restart on media

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

"Бладшот" с Вином Дизелем перезапустят на носителях

The Sony film “Bloodshot” will be available for home viewing next Tuesday, March 24. The Studio made this decision due to the closure of cinemas around the world in connection with the spread of the coronavirus.

“We don’t like to abandon the traditional showing of films in cinemas. However, due to certain circumstances we have to postpone the premiere in the digital space,” said the Chairman of Sony Pictures, Tom Rothman.

In the Ukrainian car picture Dave Wilson was released on March 12 – just before the quarantine and the closing of the theaters. Action-based comic book publisher Valiant.

