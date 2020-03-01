Bloody Maslenitsa in Russia: on the mass celebrations near Moscow killed a man with a child

The celebration of carnival near the town of Elektrougli, Moscow region ended in tragedy. The public was invited to watch the rally offroad competition involving off-road vehicles. During one of the competitions my father was killed and his five year old daughter, were too close to the cars.

The official reports of the incident differ slightly in the details. According to one version, the tragedy occurred during the rally. The car got stuck in rugged terrain, the second participant volunteered to help the driver. The winch, which was planned to pull the car broke off and flew in the direction of the father with the child. A man and his daughter died on the spot.

The interior Ministry clarified that the cable snapped while towing a car and flew in a random witness. The injured man tried to help, but he died from his injuries. Ambulance arrived too late.

About the safety of the spectators the organizers do not care. The participants of the festivities was mentioned that the tragedy could have been avoided if the observers were not allowed close to the venue of the rally, the route would be fenced, and emergency services, as expected, was on duty would be nearby.

Earlier, the celebration of carnival has spoiled the inhabitants of Primorye, when demonstrated in the square in indecent video. And in a kindergarten in Perm on the occasion of the carnival sang songs about wine and vodka.

Photo kurer-sreda.ru

