Bloomberg predicted Saudi Arabia “incredible crisis”

Columnist Agency Bloomberg David Fickling believes that in the near future, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries to face global financial problems.

In his view, the current situation with oil prices will only hasten the decline of the economy of the Gulf.

The author noted that the financial assets of the government of Saudi Arabia “has decreased and amount to only 0,1% of gross national product, and in the four years to 2018, they accounted for 50%”.

According to the International monetary Fund (IMF), within four years, the net value of financial assets in six countries in the region have declined by about $500 billion to $2 trillion.

“If a peak in oil demand will not be before 2040, the remaining amount, according to IMF experts, will end in 2034. But if oil will cost $ 20 per barrel, these assets will end even faster, and the Treasury of these countries are empty already in 2027,” wrote Pickling.

The columnist, referring to the IMF, noted that in the case that the oil price will stay range from $50 to 55, the foreign exchange reserves of the Saudi Kingdom, already in 2024 will decrease to approximately of the sum of five months of imports. The author believes that this outcome is very anxious, because just a few months, Saudi Arabia may be in “incredible crisis” and will be forced to abandon a fixed exchange rate of the dollar, which supported the global oil trade over the life of a whole generation.

Fluctuations in the market began on March 6, when members of the OPEC meeting+ are unable to reach a unanimous decision. Russia did not support the proposal on additional reduction of oil production by 1.5 million b/d in the second quarter of 2020. After the failure of the transaction the price of oil fell by 30%.