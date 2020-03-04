Bloomberg responded to Trump’s taunts about his small stature (photo, video)

Candidate for U.S. President, the billionaire businessman and former new York mayor Michael Bloomberg said Donald Trump, who has repeatedly and publicly mocked his small growth as “mini-Mike”. In his recent speech in Maryland, the incumbent President of the United States, portraying Bloomberg, mocking crouched, peeking out from behind the podium — that provoked applause from his supporters.

As reported by Fox News, Bloomberg, in turn, speaking to his supporters at the results of “super Tuesday” (the day of the primaries in 14 States), stated: “Donald spoke about the growth of… In those places where I come from, people usually measure from the neck up”. Thus the businessman has hinted that he should first of all to have a head on their shoulders.

The growth of Bloomberg is 173 cm (while his competitor claims that only 164). Growth of tramp — 190 centimeters. He was among the three tallest presidents of the United States after Lyndon Johnson and Abraham Lincoln.

Once Donald and Michael were friends and often played together in Golf. Now, however, they constantly exchange barbs on the verge of insults.

Michael Bloomberg and Donald trump on the game in Golf

So, before trump described Bloomberg as “164 cm weight dead energy” that does not want to engage in debate with professional politicians.

Bloomberg wrote on Twitter Trump that they have a lot of mutual friends in new York who laugh behind his back and called carnival barking clown. And published SFII with the hero of Russell Crowe from the movie “Gladiator” and the phrase, “Your time to honor yourself will soon be over”.

[email protected] pic.twitter.com/t2WRgFpDwM — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) October 13, 2020

