BMW changed the logo

BMW has updated the logo. The new logo, which debuted on the show car Concept i4, retained a round shape, but different font lettering and no shading of the outer circle, the newspaper writes motor.ru.

Current logo used since 1997, and according to BMW, is already outdated. The new logo is designed to attract young people to the brand that lives in the “digital world”. With this loyal audience “will be able to discover the brand again.” To distinguish one from the other, it is possible to form an acronym BMW and no fill, a solid color outer circle — now on the machines of this part of the logo will be transparent.

How it looks live BMW showed a concept electric sedan i4 Concept. External, unpainted part will now match the color of the car body. In addition, the logo looks more flat and a bit similar to the emblem of 1963.

A prototype of a BMW i4 Concept got a battery with a capacity of 80 kWh electric plant with a capacity of 530 horsepower, which provides dispersal to “hundreds” of four seconds. The stated power reserve is 600 miles on the WLTP cycle.