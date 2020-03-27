Bob Dylan has released a 17-minute song Murder Most Foul on the assassination of John F. Kennedy

Maria Batterbury

Боб Дилан выпустил 17-минутную песню Murder Most Foul, посвященную убийству Джона Кеннеди

Bob Dylan released Murder Most Foul (The dirty murder) on the murder of the 35th U.S. President John F. Kennedy.

The song lasts 17 minutes and is the first in the last eight years.

Besides thinking about the Kennedy assassination, in the song there are thinking about America and music in the 1960s. In the track mentioned Stevie nicks, The Eagles, moonlight Sonata Beethoven, as well as great jazz musicians.

“Greetings to all my fans and subscribers and thank you for your support and dedication for many years. This is a unreleased song that we recorded some time ago, and which may seem of interest to you. God be with you God,” the musician wrote in his Twitter.

Earlier, Bob Dylan recorded the song for the compilation album Universal Love songs created specifically for the musical accompaniment of gay weddings.

