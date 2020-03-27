Bob Dylan released the track about the murder of John Kennedy

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Боб Дилан выпустил трек об убийстве Джона Кеннеди

Bob Dylan. Photo: Getty Images

78-year-old American musician and winner of the Nobel prize in literature, Bob Dylan has released a new song Murder Most Foul (“The dirty murder”) is a 17-minute composition on the assassination of the 35th U.S. President John F. Kennedy.

This is the first release of Dylan over the past eight years.

I thank all of my fans and followers for their support and loyalty during all these years. This previously unreleased song we recorded some time ago, perhaps it will interest you. Take care, be careful, so help you God,” he told Bob Dylan about this song.

The song lasts for 17 minutes. Besides thinking about the Kennedy assassination, in the song there are thinking about America and music in the 1960s. In the track mentioned Stevie nicks, The Eagles, moonlight Sonata Beethoven, as well as great jazz musicians.

Have you heard the new song by Bob Dylan:

