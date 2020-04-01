Bob iger has donated his salary for Disney

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Боб Айгер пожертвовал своей зарплатой ради Disney

Bob iger completely refused to pay for the period of the pandemic coronavirus. The course is very important, as the company due to the outbreak of Covid-19 suffered large losses and can not pay their employees the same money as before.

As of April 5, salary also will be reduced for executives, including new CEO Bob Capek, who will pay 50% less. The very same Bob iger refused the money entirely.

In the last financial year the income of the Eiger was 47.5 million dollars, and informed the former head of Disney earned 65.6 million

