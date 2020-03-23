Bon Jovi have asked fans to write the lyrics to his new songs

Бон Джови попросил фанатов написать стихи для его новой песни

American musician Jon Bon Jovi started to work on a new song.

On his page on Instagram, the musician posted a video in which he asked his fans to write a poem for a future single.

“These are challenging times with which we are dealing, but we are all together. I wrote one verse. Write me a poem. Let’s tell your story,” reads the post below the video.

Bon Jovi also listed a number of topics on which people could write.

These are uneasy times we’re dealing with, but we’re all in this together. I wrote the first verse and the chorus. Write me a verse. Let’s tell your story….#DoWhatYouCan

Publication from Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi) 22 Mar 2020 at 6:28 PDT

We will add that in the United States coronavirus confirmed the keyboardist and backing singer of the group Bon Jovi David Bryan. The musician said in his Instagram.

By its sloam he has been sick for a week, its a test for coronavirus was positive. The results came on March 21, but isolated themselves Brian for a long time. Now he’s getting better and better.

As previously reported, Prince Harry will write a song with Bon Jovi.

