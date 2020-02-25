Bonanza: the Jared Padalecki will be the new on-screen brother

For 15 seasons of “Supernatural” on-screen brother Jared Padalecki was Jensen ackles, and though soon the way the actors in this plan gets going in his new project Padalecki will not be left without close relatives.

In the upcoming restart of the series “Cool Walker” he’ll be the successor of Chuck Norris in the role of Cordella Walker, a widower and father of two children, who returned to his native town of Austin after two years of undercover work.

Now it became known that Keegan Allen was approved for the role of Liam who has Cordello brother.

“Liam is the younger brother of Walker, who was recently promoted to assistant district attorney. He is an energetic man of conservative views, which always maintained a close relationship with his brother and tried to stay closer to home. For the sake of the family he is willing to sacrifice even personal life. While Walker was out of the house, Liam took custody of his son and daughter. The close relationships of children with Liam Walker sometimes inspire feelings of jealousy,” says Liam characteristic of a provided Variety.

In the restart of “Walker, Texas Ranger” the title character will not only to restore intimacy with their children, but also to establish a relationship with his new partner, played Lindsay Morgan.