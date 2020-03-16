Bond girl from Ukraine Olga Kurylenko sick with coronavirus

Девушка Бонда из Украины Ольга Куриленко заболела коронавирусом

Popular Hollywood actress of Ukrainian origin Olga Kurilenko, the previously delighted the audience with their charms, told his fans that he was sick with coronavirus COVID-19.

About this star told in Instagram, saying that is a week in isolation in his home.

“Sitting in isolation at home with a diagnosis of Coronavirus. For almost a week sick. The temperature and weakness are my main symptoms. Be careful and take this into seriously!“, — wrote Olga, accompanied by post hash tags #coronavirus and #coronavirus.

Subscribers actress in the review expressed hope for her speedy recovery and wished him good health.

Recall, Olga told me that is not a zealous supporter of a healthy lifestyle and does not deal systematically with sports, but before filming, getting in shape. Now, perhaps, the actress will be forced to follow the recommendations of doctors.

