Bond girl Olga Kurylenko caught COVID-19

French-Ukrainian actress and model Olga Kurylenko was infected with the novel coronavirus, she said in Instagram.

“Sitting in isolation at home with a diagnosis of “coronavirus”. For almost a week sick. The temperature and weakness are my major symptoms,” wrote Kurylenko, urging its users to exercise caution.

40-year-old actress is known for many popular foreign films, including “Paris, I love you” (Paris, je t’aime, 2006), “Seven psychopaths” (Seven Psychopaths, 2012). She also played the role of bond girl in “quantum of solace” (Quantum of Solace, 2008).