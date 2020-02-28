Bones of missing boys mysteriously appeared in the cage with lions

In the Pakistani city of Lahore, a skull and some bones of missing young men mysteriously appeared on the territory of the Safari Park. This publication reports the Daily Mirror.

The staff of the Safari Park noticed human remains in the cage with the lions, when he came to feed the predators. The bones belonged to 18-year-old Muhammad Bilal. Two days earlier, the boy went to his uncle who works in the Safari Park. Since then never saw him again.

Deputy Director of Safari Park doubted that the cause of death of young men were the lions. “We’re still puzzled how he managed to climb over a high fence and get on the field with the lions, he said. — I think the police will still investigate whether he himself climbed over the fence and got inside, or to the lions threw his corpse”.

After the discovery of the remains of the Safari Park defeated the relatives of the deceased. They blocked the road, smashed Windows, broken cars and demanded to start a criminal prosecution of the management of the Safari Park.