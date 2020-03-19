Bono has released the first in three years, the song and dedicated it to the Italians quarantined

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Боно выпустил первую за три года песню и посвятил ее итальянцам, находящимся на карантине

The leader of the group U2, Bono, has released the first in three years, a song in support of quarantined Italians. As well as for the Irish, doctors and everyone who is in a difficult position due to the coronavirus.

The ballad written to the accompaniment of a piano.

“For Italians, which inspired this… For the Irish… For all who are in a difficult position in the St. Patrick’s Day, but continues to sing. For doctors, nurses, nurses on the front line, we sing for you,” wrote Bono in his Instagram.

Note that the number of inhabitants of the cities of Italy, who are forced to stay at home because of quarantine due to the outbreak of coronavirus, made an unusual flashmob. They open onto balconies and all together play musical instruments and sing songs. The video appeared on social networks.

As previously reported, a group of Foals in the clip Wash Off showed how to wash hands for the prevention of coronavirus.

