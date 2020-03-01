Booba: a teenager of 13 years says “White” on the guitar, it validates !

Share on Facebook

A singer of 13 years takes the song “White” by Booba on the guitar ! The French rapper validates its cover and share on Instagram.

On his account Instagram, a teenager is filmed when he sings, “White” Maes, featuring with Booba. The artist love her voice and sharing its publication ! MCE explains to you all.

What pride ! When a singer is amateur published a cover of a song known, this is not for nothing ! Thus, it hopes to attract the attention of internet users. But also that of the artist in question ! Moreover, the bet appears to be successful for this adolescent of 13 years !

The passion of Tony Cavuoto ? The song and the guitar. His music register ? All the music of the moment ! Thus, the‘teenager takes all the pieces he wants ! In short, he can sing of ” ammonia “ of NLP to ” we should all forget about “ Angèle, and finish with ” That’s okay, it’s coming “ to Slimane and Vitaa. In addition, it does not spare one of its rappers, favorite, Booba.

Then in the black and white video, the teenager sings the title “White” Maes and Booba. But the latter took charge of the song ! In fact, the young man does not use autotune, or instruments. The only melody ? The notes of his guitar ! And it proved a massive hit !

Booba loves the voice of the teenager

Already, the singer Tony Cavuoto account 3 000 subscribers on Instagram. But after what just happened, his career can take off ? In fact, its cover has not gone unnoticed with Booba ! Fallen under the spell of the voice of the teenager, the artist sharing his video. He loves it !

In the description, the rapper says ” @maes_packm have to repost 🗣 #white @tony_cavuoto “. And it’s a double combo for Tony ! Thus, the artist Maes can’t help but respond in turn : ” Ouhoo “. Then, the two singers just love this cover ? You have to believe !

In fact, the compliments come pouring in the publication of Booba ! ” At the top of the little guy “, ” there is no need to say, the variety soothes the soul “, ” I saw his insta. He has the talent this little genius 👌♥️ “, ” Respect 👏 force him to💪 “, one can read in the comments.