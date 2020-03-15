Booba address a message to Vald through his look-alike ! (VIDEO)

Share on Facebook

On Instagram, the rapper Booba posted a video with the lookalike of Vald ! The interpreter of “Hello” has thus responded to B20 !

Decidedly, Vald does not lack humour ! In fact, the latter has to reply to the last post Booba… MCE TV tells you more !

5 days ago, Booba has once again surprised to meet the “look-alike” child of the rapper Vald ! In fact, the man did not hesitate to post the video on his account Instagram !

Now Vald has thus responded to B20… And the least we can say is that the rapper was not at all upset ! Quite the contrary, this video of the duke of Boulogne had the air of a lot of fun !

As well, the latter was required to respond via his Twitter account ! It has, therefore, simply use the jargon of the Booba by writing : ” It is NWAAAR ! “ with easily add emoji death of laugh !

Booba : les fans de Vald réagisssent

This is not the first do that Booba meets a look-alike of Vald ! In effect, B20 loves to have fun to post videos in the company of men (or children) like the interpreter Log Custom II ! Videos that don’t have all the air to the delight of Vald ! This is very second degrees !

Visitors are therefore very likely to have responded to the tweet of Vald ! MCE TV you have, therefore, selected a few messages ! “Booba is laughing all the time from you and you cards… I not understand… “ Can be read on the social network !

Other users have also praised the humor in the whole ordeal of Vald ! ” I hope that you will make a feat together, it would be crazy ! “ Or again : ” I adore you both ! B20 and you, you are my rappers favorite ! Enjoy as the duke of hate you not even to make a feat with ! “Can we also read on the social network… what give ideas to the 2 artists ! Case to follow !