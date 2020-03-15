Booba address a message to Vald through his look-alike ! (VIDEO)

By Maria Batterburyon in Art

Booba adresse un message à Vald à travers son sosie ! (VIDEO)

Booba adresse un message à Vald à travers son sosie ! (VIDEO)

Share on Facebook

On Instagram, the rapper Booba posted a video with the lookalike of Vald ! The interpreter of “Hello” has thus responded to B20 !

Decidedly, Vald does not lack humour ! In fact, the latter has to reply to the last post Booba… MCE TV tells you more !

5 days ago, Booba has once again surprised to meet the “look-alike” child of the rapper Vald ! In fact, the man did not hesitate to post the video on his account Instagram !

Now Vald has thus responded to B20… And the least we can say is that the rapper was not at all upset ! Quite the contrary, this video of the duke of Boulogne had the air of a lot of fun !

As well, the latter was required to respond via his Twitter account ! It has, therefore, simply use the jargon of the Booba by writing : ” It is NWAAAR ! “ with easily add emoji death of laugh !

Booba adresse un message à Vald à travers son sosie ! (VIDEO)

Booba adresse un message à Vald à travers son sosie ! (VIDEO)

Booba : les fans de Vald réagisssent

This is not the first do that Booba meets a look-alike of Vald ! In effect, B20 loves to have fun to post videos in the company of men (or children) like the interpreter Log Custom II ! Videos that don’t have all the air to the delight of Vald ! This is very second degrees !

Visitors are therefore very likely to have responded to the tweet of Vald ! MCE TV you have, therefore, selected a few messages ! Booba is laughing all the time from you and you cards… I not understand… “ Can be read on the social network !

Other users have also praised the humor in the whole ordeal of Vald ! ” I hope that you will make a feat together, it would be crazy ! “ Or again : ” I adore you both ! B20 and you, you are my rappers favorite ! Enjoy as the duke of hate you not even to make a feat with ! “Can we also read on the social network… what give ideas to the 2 artists ! Case to follow !

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article