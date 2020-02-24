Booba: an account Instagram is dedicated to his best punchlines !

Booba now has an account Instagram exclusively dedicated to his best punchlines ! It tells you more.

In 2018, Booba sticking out his book ” The bitumen with a feather “. A puzzle of words and thoughts, published by Tallac, and in collaboration with Pierre Delors and Roman Abrigeon. Moreover, it has been imprimé in 200 numbered copies only. What make it a real rare pearl ! What makes it extremely precious in addition to its finish, which looks perfect and luxurious. Moreover, 4 sets of T-shirts in limited edition of 100 copies by collection accompanied the book.

Moreover, the more rapid will have had the chance to buy this poetic collection of the best punchlines de Booba for … 300 euros. All the same ! In contrast, some buyers in order to sell it already on the internet for the modest sum of … hang well… 1 300 euros ! Of the madness ? Maybe. Finally, fortunately we found for you the account Instagram lebitumeavecuneplume that brings together the best punchlines de Booba ! And it’s free ! Here’s a good news.

Booba the king of the punchlines

Booba has always been able to find the right words. Moreover, pfor fans of the Duc de Boulogne that account Instagram is for you ! In fact, lebitumeavecuneplume brings together the best punchlines of the artist. What a great idea ! Moreover, we find the texts of Elie Yaffa aka Booba and his rhymes legendary. A true delight for the fans !

Moreover, for those who missed the news, Booba is back on Instagram. However, it is an agency for digital communication that manages its new certified account boobaofficial. Yes, because that Booba has been banned from the social network. Oops. Also other news : we have also been able to discover an extract of his next piece. A tube to the sounds of zouk, which makes you want to wiggle. Who knows ? It may be the hit of this summer ? In the meantime, the Duke of Bologna is a self-proclaimed artist zouk of the decade. Only the future will tell us ! Case to follow.