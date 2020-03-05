Booba and Maes burst open in Miami in the clip “White” ! (VIDEO)

Share on Facebook

To the delight of fans, Maes threw the clip of his song “White”. To the side of Booba, the rapper was then given everything !

Booba and Maes, it is the duo of cult-rap present-day French. Also, the clip of their latest collab is finally available ! MCE TV will reveal to you all !

In the space of a few months, Maes was absolutely brilliant ! After the success of his first album, the rapper from Sevran was then balanced in a second project of madness. Released January 17, 2020, the Last of The Guys then made a cardboard.

For this project, Maes has gone to great lengths. As well, from big headliners to share the microphone with him. Among them, we find, therefore, Ninho, Jul, but also Booba ! After weeks of doubt, the rapper from Sevran had confirmed the presence of the Duke.

His presence on the album was inevitable. After their first success, Booba and Maes had to produce a second killing spree. As well, the fans were expecting much from the duo, and for once, they were served ! White is a real success !

Booba and Maes dangle clip White !

Since their first collab, Booba and Maes seem to be inseparable. If the middle of the rap is known for his clashes with repetition, it also forges strong friendships. Thus, the 2 rappers have become the best friends in the world ! On social networks, they didn’t hesitate to tease.

The new delirium of Booba, it is to be displayed with the hairstyle of Maes ! The one who proudly displays his shaved head, seems to love the gradient of her friend. Moreover, the mounting is available on the new account Instagram of B2o. The picture is hilarious !

To the delight of fans, the clip from the title White is finally available ! Moreover, the production is sublime. In this beautiful scenery that is in Miami, the duo seems to be busted ! As for the fans, they also loved it ! ” This music is too much ! One of the best albums of the year “.