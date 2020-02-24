Booba back soon with “The Zone” feat MDS !

While it is still talking to him, Booba is desired about the music. However, B2o has announced his return with MDS feat.

Despite its strong presence on the social networks, Booba seems to have divorced with the music. But don’t worry ! The rapper of the 92 is back on the side of MDS. MCE TV tells you more !

On the Canvas, his name is everywhere. It is simple, people speak of Booba in all the sauces. However, the rapper of the 92 is more talk of him for his buzz for his music. Would he put his career on pause in order to become the new influencer trend ? Don’t worry, it is nothing. To the delight of fans, B2o, therefore, is back on the scene of French rap !

It is, therefore, on his profile Instagram, the rapper announced the good news. In fact, since his return on the social network, Booba is again very active, but also… Very quiet. It is necessary to believe that B2o has taken good resolutions. Now, it is love that promotes. Good, this is mainly to not attract the wrath of the platform that he has decided to be less virulent. However, the intention is honourable !

Booba announces The Zone in feat with MDS

So it is with SMD that Booba has shared the mic. The track is called so The Area and will be available as of Thursday at midnight. ” Thursday, midnight on all boxes to stream “. The collab looks very heavy ! Also, the fans are impatient. ” Finally a sound that was brother “, ” MDS is very hot, it’s going to be nwar “, ” It’s going to be heavy ! “

SMD, it is the revelation rap of the time. Elsewhere, the rapper of the city of Clamart has recently integrated the label of Booba. He had then announced the news on his Twitter account. “Happy to announce my signing at Capitol 92i. The party begins ! “. This first feat he says the beginning of a long series ? It is in any case what the fans are hoping !