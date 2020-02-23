Booba be back soon with a song zouk ? A snippet unveiled !

Booba is back with a new song zouk ?. It reveals us a preview on Instagram. It tells you more.

Booba is back ! He reveals a snippet of his new song, to the sounds of zouk.

The duke of Boulogne is back from Instagram. Or almost ! In effect this is a communication agency that handles the account of Booba. Fancy that ! Moreover, it has recently published a new preview of a new artist. Super ! ” And in this February 21, 2020, the Duke of Boulogne proclaimed artist zouk of the decade ” can be read on his Instagram.

This is a certified account boobaofficial. The artist had been banned from the social network. Booba has found a good lead to contact. Well played ! In fact, it is a communications agency that takes care of its publications. Attended by over 320 000 people, the account of Booba just posted a snippet of a new original artist. Finally ! We let you discover.

Booba: artist zouk of the decade

On the account Instagram certified boobaofficial we could have a preview of the new song from Booba. Finally ! An excerpt of sunshine, to the sounds of zouk. We love it ! That could very well become the new hit of the summer. The future will tell us ! However, it will probably have to be patient before you can discover the piece in full on the platforms of streaming. Oh no ! Besides, this is a song composed by chi-Chi 2031.

The other hand, it is not known if he will appear on the next installment of Booba. However, we know for sure that the future album of the artist will not come out on CD. Well, yes ! The Duke of Boulogne had announced on Twitter that he never took more projects in a physical version. Thus, all its new products will only be available on the platforms of streaming. It is noted ! Booba will be the first artist to focus on the sale of digital. Bravo ! Moreover, with a fan base like hers it is almost certain that this will not change anything in the eyes of his audience. You said more soon !