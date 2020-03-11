Booba beaten by Ninho with his song “Letter to a Woman” !

Share on Facebook

With their song “White”, Booba and Maes have set a new record for listens on Spotify. However, Ninho comes to dethrone !

Ninho has just performed a feat ! With the title Letter to a woman, the rapper is spent in front of Booba by combining the most streams in 24 hours on Spotify France. MCE TV says it all !

Booba and Maes, this is the duo shock of the moment. He must believe that nothing stops them. Thus, with their last collab, the 2 rappers have put everyone of agreement. White is a real killer ! Moreover, they are not at their first attempt.

In 2018, Booba and his friend had ratted Madrina, piece available in project Pure, Maes. Real hit, the title is certified platinum. The great class ! On YouTube, the clip has nearly 90 million views ! No, you’re not dreaming.

The fans of the 2 rappers were looking forward to their second collab. And for once, they were served ! B2o and Maes were all torn. In fact, their song has broken all records. White then became the title of the most listened to on Spotify France in a single day.

Ninho dethrones Booba and Maes

The joy of Booba and Maes was of short duration. You will have understood, Ninho their past ! With his new mixtape, the rapper has put everyone of agreement. In 2 days, the opus is then sold over 10,000 copies !

If the project is crazy, one of the pieces is very quickly out of the lot. It is, therefore, of the famous Letter to a woman. With its title, Ninho is so come to take the place of Booba !

In a single day, the rapper was then cumulated 1 120 000 streams on Spotrify France in 2020. Hat the artist !