Booba: François Hollande entrusts to listen to the famous rapper !

In an interview with Konbini, François Hollande, has made several revelations about the rap. He explained that he listened to sometimes NLP but also Booba.

When the reporter from Konbini has asked François Hollande whether he happened to listen to the sounds of Booba, NLP or even JUL, the former President of the Republic has responded positively. In fact, he said, ” Yes. Is what I listen to regularly Booba and NLP, not. But Booba yes. A little more than the others.” He also explained that the rapper that he listened to often was Kerry James.

François Hollande explained : “I know to have seen it also on stage, singing. But also doing theatre. This is a man who has values. I am interested in his career “. But this is not all. He also confided that for him, rap had always had a political connotation. The one who seems to be enjoying Booba revealed : “In some ways it is. Even if there is no such intention there.”

François Hollande is a fan of Kerry James and Booba

Those who listen to Booba has also entrusted it : “It is a culture. And it is a culture of affirmation. Sometimes provocative too. It should not remain simply at the level of the music. If the lyrics are important, it is becausethey want to make sense of. One day, I met Charles Aznavour. And I told him : ‘What is your current reference ?’. He told me : ‘I listen to rap songs. They have content. There are words beyond the rhythm.

The fan of the rap has also added : “I was very impressed that this old man can still have this curiosity. And it is understood that rap was the future of the French song” . Words that will no doubt be a sensation with rappers. And especially Booba. This last has the habit of reacting on the social networks will surely on the subject of these confidences. The former President of the Republic has surprised more than one with these confidences musical.