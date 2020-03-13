Booba gives strength to her foal Nadjee on Instagram !

Share on Facebook

Booba just posted a preview clip of the new title of Nadjee entitled “laissez faire” ! A song that people love already !

Booba just posted a preview of the last clip Nadjee on Instagram … MCE TV tells you more !

Booba is not only a rapper ! In fact, the man is also launched in the production of artists. With his two labels, 7 Corp and 92i, B20 has already launched several artists !

Friday, march 13, B20 has posted a preview clip Let them do, of Nadjee ! ” Clip available on Youtube. “ Wrote the duke… what give the strength to her new foal !

With thousands of views in just a few hours, there is no doubt that the position of Booba the risk of its effect ! For the time being, the people have the air of already loved this title… In fact, it has to read the comments to notice it !

Booba : users validate Nadjee

While the singer Nadjee barely begun his career, Booba already beginning to give strength to his new foal signed by 7 Cops. His label exclusively reserved for the singer as Bramsito or even Dixon ! for the time being, users already seem to validate the new protected B20 !

Indeed, under the post Booba, the Pirates are, as usual, engage in the comments… And the least we can say is that they do not show at all stingy with compliments ! MCE TV you have, therefore, selected a few comments all the more benevolent one than the other !

“It looks too heavy ! “” I love the melody, it’s top “, ” Still a new artist in the great family of B20 ! “Or again :” when will the feat with Nadjee B20 ? We expected ! “ And we can read on the social network ! This promises already a bright future in the industry music… at least That is what one wants to Nadjee !