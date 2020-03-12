Booba gives strength to SDM for his Planet Rap !

Share on Facebook

Recently, Booba hosted MDS in its label. On his profile Instagram, the rapper of the 92 then gave strength to his protégé.

MDS will make a lot of noise on the scene of French rap, and that, Booba was very quickly felt. The Duke then validated the delivery of its new protected on Planet Rap ! MCE TV you balance it all !

To the delight of fans, Booba has made her grand return to the front of the stage. The rapper of the 92 is then swung Cavaliero, his last piece in the date. Real killings, the fans loved it ! Thus, they did not hesitate to show their admiration.

On Youtube, the comments number in the hundreds. ” Unbeaten. The French rap will be sad without your pen “, ” This is heavy ! “, ” So hot B2o “. Moreover, the figures speak for themselves. The song has overa million views !

The public was eager to see Booba back in full force. The rapper was expected. It must believe that its activity on social networks it takes a lot of time ! Thus, B2o spends most of his time to bloom in their profile Instagram.

Booba a valid le Planet Rap SMD

The music is not the only passion of Booba. The rapper of the 92 also love to spend time on Instagram. It very much seems to enjoy. Moreover, their exclusion from the social network did not please him at all ! B2o has done everything for the return in speed.

On his profile Instagram, Booba to share everything with his fans. Thus, it does not hide the admiration that it carries to the new member of his label. You will have understood, it comes to MEDS ! He then published the service of the rapper during his Planet Rap.

It is on Twitter that SDM had announced the good news to the public. ” Happy to announce my signing at Capitol 92i. The party begins ! “. Indeed, his first featuring with B2o is available on all platforms !