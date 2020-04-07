Booba: his daughter Luna launches into the rap and collaborates with Gato ! (VIDEO)

Share on Facebook

Booba is confined to his home with his children. It seems that his daughter Luna is already a true artist and she launches into the rap.

There is little, Booba has been impressed by the talents of pianist and her daughter. The rapper has unveiled a video of his daughter singing with Gato !

For several weeks, the coronavirus rages everywhere in the world. As well, the French should stay home and limit their movements. Booba seems to follow the rules and he spends a lot of time with the family.

The rapper has had to leave for several days Instagram. Indeed, this last posting of messages that incited hatred and he dealt with is accounts with its enemies on the social network. As well, since it appears to have settled down.

Booba has made her return on Instagram, but it is not him who manages his account. In fact, it is the digital service, 92i who posts content in its place. Because of this, it seems that there is no more about violent.

Instead, the singer would prefer to choose videos and photos around his children. Besides, there are a few hours, the latter has posted a video of Luna singing with Gato.

Booba : his daughter goes to rap !

Booba is confined to his home and it allows her to spend time with the family. As well, he did some activities with his children. The rapper has discovered that Luna knew very well the piano. Moreover, her talent had impressed the singer. It seems that the girl is destined to become an artist.

In fact, Luna seems to be walking in the footsteps of his father. The girl wants to be gifted in music, but she also sings very well. B2O has shared a video where we can hear the voice of her child with that of Gato.

It seems to be making its debut in the rap and she is doing very well. A lot of fans loved the voice of Luna, and they have left messages. For them, this song with the little girl could get a big hit. “The feat of the yeare, ” said a user on Instagram.

As well, Luna already seems to have found its audience. Booba can be very proud of his child because it cased in this video. Because of this, everyone hopes that the girl will sing one day with his father. “Luna, it smells like a future in music, ” said another subscriber.