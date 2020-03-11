Booba: its feat with Maes “White” proved a massive hit as always !

Share on Facebook

With his project “The Last Guys”, Maes has been a real hit. “White”, his song with Booba, beats all the records !

Booba and Maes, this is the duo’s ultimate moment. As well, their latest collab is still needed in the top of the list. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

Nothing stops Maes. The rapper from Sevran went on to success. In the space of a few months, it has then established itself as one of the best of his generation. It must be said that the friend of Booba has a lot of talent. Soon after the release of his first project, he has put everyone of agreement.

On the 17th of January last, Maes has therefore unveiled his second album. Fans of the rapper were expecting a lot of their idol. And for once, they have been served. The project is just crazy ! These are not the numbers that say otherwise. 1 month after its release, the opus has received the consecration ultimate. The Last Guys is so certified platinum.

Big headliners are present on the project. We, therefore, find Jul, Ninho, but most of all, Booba. Thus, while the world was waiting for a second collab between the 2 rappers.

Booba and Maes, a duo that rocks

Booba and Maes have already proven their effectiveness during a first collab. Thus, the Madrina is a real hit. The audience was then eager to discover a second killing spree. To their delight, the song is available !

With White, the duo has put everyone of agreement. Also, they have balanced the clip on the 5th march last. On Youtube, the video has over 4.5 million views !

But this is not all. According to the Twitter account Noon/Midnight, the song of Booba and Maes is the title that has been the most streamé on Spotify France in a single day.