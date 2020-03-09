Booba: its proposal for a feat with Nekfeu is only a tackle to Rohff !

Share on Facebook

On Instagram, Booba has surprised everyone by sending a message to Nekfeu. But all of this was, in fact, a spade to Rohff.

The proposal of Booba to Nekfeu had surprised more than one. However, all this was onlyset up to tackle Rohff, his great rival. MCE TV says it all !

By sending a message to Nekfeu, Booba has recently shaken the Canvas. ” It spoke to me of Nekfeu. I was made to listen to two three things… Nekfeu you strokes well ! If you want to fold a classic together… I think you strokes well. Write the best verse of your life, the best verse of your life, and if you’re hot, you fold a classic together ! “.

Booba would he come to discover Nekfeu ? It is unlikely. However, users were many to rejoice at this possible collab. ” Booba feat Nekfeu this is the dream of a lifetime” . But it is not. It is all a hoax !

In addressing Nekfeu, B2o has actually taken one of its rivals. The most well-informed have guessed, it is, therefore, Rohff ! The rapper of the 92 has therefore taken one of the statements of padre dating from 2016.

Booba tackle Rohff on Instagram

With his message, Booba has managed to fool the internet users. However, some of them have found the set-up. ” It’s a spade towards Rohff if you did not understand “.

In 2016, it is, therefore, Rohff, which has made this proposal to Nekfeu. ” My audio engineer who is there told me about a guy from the French rap. He spoke to me Nekfeu” .

On Instagram, Booba had promised to remain wise. However, his soul clasheur seems to have taken over. Who will be next ?