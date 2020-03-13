Booba, Maes: concerts postponed because of the sars Coronavirus !

Share on Facebook

For the artists, the epidemic of the coronavirus is a real scourge. Concert Booba, Maes, or even Maitre Gims, therefore, are deferred !

Sad news for fans of rap, the shows of their favorite artists are deferred ! Booba, Maes, Nika, and even Luidji, none is spared. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

The epidemic of the coronavirus continues to spread. In France, it is calculated that more than 2000 cases and almost 50 deaths. Yesterday, the president of the Republic has sent a message to the French. He then gave an update on the situation and indicated the steps to follow.

As of Monday, colleges, high schools, colleges and nursery schools will close their doors until further notice. But that’s not all ! The gathering of more than 100 persons are also prohibited. Thus, Booba, Maes, or even Maitre Gims will not be able to ensure their shows.

This is a very sad news for the fans of rap. As well, they were many to wait for these concerts. However, the sad part remains thecancellation of the Festival Chorus. In fact, Jok’air, 13 block, Chilla, and even Booba had to happen there. What a disappointment !

No shows for Booba and Maes

Fans of Booba were eager to see their favorite artist perform on the festival stage. It must be said that for a long time, the rapper of the 92 were very quiet. The pieces were then very rare. It is with Cavaliero that he is back under the spotlight.

The latest title as of the date of Booba has been a real hit. On Youtube, the song has overa million views ! It is what it is. Elsewhere, fans did not hesitate to show their admiration. ” The quality at the highest level like never before ! “, ” The only concern of this music is that it lasts 2 min 16 “, ” I did not have the words “.

For Maes, things get more complicated also. Thus, its future concerts are deferred. Its delivery, scheduled for 26 march next, will finally take place in September. It will have to be patient !