Booba, Maes or NLP: Clara plays rap on the cello and it’s very cool !

Share on Facebook

Clara, a prodigy of the cello picks up the pieces of rap and its rappers favorites. Booba, Maes, or NLP, his repertoire is very open.

A young teen sharing original videos on Instagram. Clara plays the songs of rap by various artists such as Booba … With a cello ! MCE TV tells you everything in detail !

She’s only 17 years old ! And yet, Clara has a special talent. It reproduces any type of music on the cello.

Musics, movies, series ( Game Of Thrones) or cartoons… The styles are so many and varied !

This passion for the instrument goes back to his childhood. And for good reason ! So it has taken cello lessons at the conservatoire at the age of 5 years.

And that’s not all ! The teenager also plays other instruments. Like the guitar. But also the piano … ” I’ve also started the piano there are 4 or 5 years, I’m at the conservatory for 2 years now. “

The musician uses only his ears to interpret the pieces of rap. “In general, I take my earphones, I put the music, and at the same time I found the notes. “

Booba valid

Well, yes ! You will well understand ! The directory of Clara is thus very broad. But the girl leans rather to a particular style ! The rap !

It all began with the recovery of Mask off several years ago. The cellist had shared his version of the title of Future on Instagram.

But one thing is for sure ! She prefers to resume sound of Booba ! ” For once, I really liked played Booba. I was harassed for that I play one of its sounds. It worked well. I really liked to transpose his music “

To the delight of the young artist Booba has been validated. He even repostée twice ! Clara confesses also be interested in Maes. And especially NLP.

“There is a whole section that I added, I did not merely play the melody of words” explains the young lady who takes pleasure in the resume.