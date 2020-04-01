Booba, Niska or Dadju: top 10 rappers, the most followed on Instagram

Share on Facebook

What would the artists be without Instagram ? Booba, Niska, or Dadju, check out the 10 rappers French the most followed on the platform !

World showcase, Instagram has become the indispensable tool of all the celebrities. But which of Booba, Niska, Dadju, or NLP, are the most popular on the social network ? MCE TV says it all !

To make a name, and endure in the middle of the rap, it is necessary to have talent. But that’s not all !

Be present on social networks is also essential. And it, the rappers have understood it well.

With 2 million subscribers each, The Weasel, and Koba the D find themselves at the feet of this classification.

What we see here to a duel of generations , and 2 styles that are very different. Just above, we cannot find not 1, nor 2, but 3 rappers.

Thus, Maitre Gims sharing its place with the duo of NLP. From the top of their 2.1 million subscribers, these icons say so on their popularity.

We then found Lacrim, the great friend of Booba, who obtained the 6th place narrowly with 2.2 million subscribers.

Booba, Dadju, and Niska, a duel at the top on Instagram

In 5th positon, Ninho widens the gap and then displays a score of 2.7 million subscribers. The great class !

At the foot of the podium, we find the best enemy of Booba, I named Kaaris ! Its 3.1 million subscribers, do not allow him to climb on the steps.

With 200 thousand followers in addition, Niska gets a place well deserved in the top 3.

In 2nd position, Dadju then displays the incredible score of 4 million followers. Hat the artist !

This is where things get complicated. From the top of its 4.6 million subscribers, Booba has very long dominated the rankings.

However, for his misbehaviour, the rapper of the 92 was recently ban from the social network. Thus, the fruit of many years of work is gone up in smoke.

If Booba has since created a new account, the number of subscribers is a far cry from the old one.

For this top, so we decided to rely on the old figures. The Duke, therefore, is the rapper French most popular Instagram !