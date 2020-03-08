Booba offers a feat to Nekfeu: a future classic to come ?

Share on Facebook

On his account Instagram, Booba has shared a video where he has decided to propose a feat to another rapper. And it is Nekfeu !

For several weeks already, the account Instagram of Booba is unrecognizable. While the social network had banned the latter, he even created a new account. He never hesitates to ask for feats, especially with Nekfeu.

And after the first information, it would appear that the manager of Booba is at the origin of the keeping of his account. More violence or fighting, so the rapper is held to the tiles. It must be said that Instagram would not hesitate to banish it once again.

This Saturday, march 7, Booba posted a new photo on his account Instagram. He unveiled one of his hits. But this is not all. Much to the surprise of all, he asked for a feat with Nekfeu.

In the caption of his video Instagram, Booba has also written : “It spoke to me of Nekfeu. I was made to listen to two three things… Nekfeu you rap well! If you want thatone bends a classic set... I think you rap well. Write the best verse of your life; the best verse of your life, and if you’re warm it folds up a classic ensemble ! “

Fans of Booba waiting for the feat with Nekfeu

With its video, Booba has raised over 256,000 “likes” in just a few hours from its fans. In the comments, these last are expressed their views on this desire to create a feat as a whole.

In the video of the artist, the users also wrote : “I say YESSS. “, ” Frankly if it could be done. “, ” Booba ft. Nekfeu this is the dream of a lifetime. “, ” Fucking very heavy. “, ” Best application of feat mdrr. “, ” Booba, it is a good one. “The love will always triumph.” but also ” Wow it would be crazy “.

The opinions seem to be rather unanimous. Fans of Booba haste that it makes a hit with Nekfeu. For the moment, the main person concerned has not responded. But his answer should not be long. If the young man accepts, their hit may become a true classic.