Booba prepared to recollaborer with Niska after their hit single “Medicine” ?

Booba would be willing to recollaborer with Niska ? After the success of their hit single, “Medicine”, another collaboration might see the light of day…

This is a collaboration that has worked well. Following the success of the tube, Medicine, viewed over 60 million times on YouTube, Booba and Niska could do it again. MCE TV tells you more…

Cannot be missed of the success of the title Drug. The piece of Niska, in collaboration with Booba had made a lot of noise. In the clip, the two rappers then played gangster lovers in the streets of Miami. The piece was then placed at the head of the sounds listened to on Deezer. And this, for several consecutive weeks. Bravo to the artists.

Then, after the box of Medicine, a sequel will it be considered ? If we trust the latest tweet of the Duke of Boulogne, there is a high chance that this question gets a positive answer. A few hours ago, Booba said he was interested in the Drill, a musical style made in the USA. Chicago more exactly. It is what it is.

Booba has tweeted : ” this was sent to me, and I’m going to have to driller severe, I have no choice “, he writes, mentioning Niska and Ourmardinho. Then, a next collaboration will see the day ? For the moment, neither the Duke of Boulogne, or the Charo responded to. To be continued, so.

I was sent out to ca I’m going to have to driller severe I have no choice!! 😀 @Niska_Officiel @Oumardinho pic.twitter.com/iD5piDxXsq — Booba (@booba) March 6, 2020

After Niska, a collaboration with Nekfeu ?

The rapper Booba has nothing to hide. When he does not like an artist, he says. But when he loves, he does also know. Proof. A few hours ago, the singer took to his account of Instagram to inform his followers of his new find. And it is called Nekfeu.

Booba has posted a video accompanied by the following message : ” I was told Nekfeu, I was made to listen to two three things… Nekfeu you strokes well ! If you want to fold a classic together… I think you strokes well. Write the best verse of your life; the best verse of your life, and if you’re warm it folds up a classic ensemble !#veuillezrespectermerci #cpnqa “. Now that that is said. So, can we expect a collaboration between the two artists are diametrically opposed ? Mystery.

On social networks, fans of Booba are unanimous : this collaboration would be an excellent idea. ” That would be great, go hurry out “album,” we expect this collaboration with great pleasure now “, ” if this is your way to you to ask for a feat, then go for it “, they write. Then, will sing, or sing not with the Duke of Boulogne ? Answer the next tweet. Or the next post Instagram. Who knows ?