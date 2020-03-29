Booba recognizes the power of Niska in the title ” Freestyle PSG “

Share on Facebook

The song “Freestyle PSG” of Niska has just celebrated its 5 years!!! For the occasion, Booba has therefore recognised the “power” of this title of rap’s mythical … MCE TV tells you more !

“Long life to the piece which gave us the light at the gang and me “, wrote Niska on Twitter ! A tweet that directly to react, Booba ! In fact, the latter did not hesitate to validated the piece of his brother rapper !

“The power “, has just written B20 ! A small tweet which has done much to respond to its subscribers ! In fact, internet users are likely to have responded to the duke of Boulogne… And guess what ? They are all of the same opinion !

In fact, fans of Booba also seem to be also very admiring of this piece, “Freestyle CEO” that has undeniably taken off, the career of the artist Evry !

Booba, viewers are agree with him

Internet users have thus responded in mass to the tweet of Booba, but also that of Niska ! And the least we can say is that they remind us of the famous “Matuidi Charo” as if it was yesterday !

MCE TV has selected for you a few tweets adorable of users on Twitter ! ” This title it was just madness at its output ! We listen to all of it ! In particular, we, the inveterate fans of the PSG ! This football club is the best ! “

Or again : ” B20 valid ! This is normal, ” power respects only power “ as he says it very well in Saddam Hauts de Seine ! However, we have not done enough feat together ! “ Can one read on the social network.

Hope, therefore, that the two artists, B20 and Niska will be able to hear the call of their fans, who all seem to claim a featuring ! Case to follow in the coming months !