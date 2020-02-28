Booba return: he releases “The Zone” in feat with MDS ! (HIS)

Share on Facebook

Recently, SDM has joined the label of Booba. To mark his arrival in the rap game, the rapper from Clamart threw a his with the Duke.

After making her grand return to Instagram, Booba is back on the front of the stage. The rapper of the 92 balance of The Area, in feat with MDS. MCE TV will reveal to you all !

In recent times, Booba was more concerned with his presence on the social networks that, through his music. In fact, his expulsion of Instagram has made a lot of noise.

To the delight of fans, the rapper in the 92 has managed to return to his / her social network favori. The hostilities resume ! Besides, he is already back at his eternal rival, Kaaris.

However, fans of Booba are not satisfied. And yes, the Duke is desired. Has too much drag on the networks, he almost forgot the music!!! But don’t worry ! The daddy of French rap is back.

Booba balance a whole new piece with MDS

MDS, this is the new protégé of Booba. The rapper from Clamart has recently integrated the label 92i. He then announced on his account to Tweet. ” Happy to announce my signing at Capitol 92i. The party begins ! “. In the space of a few months, it has absolutely everything torn apart.

Booba has never hidden his admiration for the young prodigy of the rap. Thus, he did not hesitate to share his sounds in his story Instagram. The integration of SDM into the label of B2o is not so surprising. However, the 2 rappers did not stop there.

On his profile Instagram, Booba announced. A song called ” The Zone ” was going to make his appearance on Thursday, February 27 at midnight. Thing promised, thing due ! The sound is available ! In this collab monstrous, the 2 rappers have put out the fire. Moreover, the fans also have loved it. ” The most beautiful feat of the year” , ” Stop talk to me of other rappers, Booba is the number 1 ! “, ” Heavy guys ! SDM deserves 92i “.