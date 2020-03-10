Booba returns the Canvas with his brand new song “Cavaliero” !

Share on Facebook

After a long period of absence, Booba balance finally a new title in the solo ! With “Cavaliero”, B2o proves that it is always present.

If Booba is known for its clashes, first of all it is one of the best French rappers. His new song, Cavaliero, we confirmed ! MCE TV says it all !

For some time, Booba is very understated in the world of music. His last album dates back to December of 2017 ! That begins to be long. Elsewhere, fans did not hesitate to express their impatience. They can’t wait any longer !

Booba has responded to this on the projects of his colleagues. It is found, therefore, in feat with Maes, on the song White. Also, the clip is available ! But this is not all. The Duke has recently collaborated with the newcomer of his label. You will have understood, it is MDS. Title The Area is a real hit.

B2o seems very taken by his second-in enabled favourite social networks ! It is necessary to believe that he spends his days. On the Canvas, the Duke continually makes the buzz. Thus, his expulsion from Instagram a lot of talk.

Booba balance Cavaliero

For his fans as well as fans of fighting, his absence is felt. However, Booba has resumed its activities. What a relief ! It must be said that he was very active on the social network. In addition, there was a very large community. 4.6 million subscribers gone up in smoke… It’s sad !

If the fans Booba are delighted with her return on Instagram, they expect much more from the rapper. They want so that the Duke makes his grand return to the scene of the French rap. To their delight, he fulfilled this vow. In the night of Sunday, march 8, B2o has swung Cavaliero.

The song was a real hit. Elsewhere, fans did not hesitate to show their admiration. ” It’s so heavy ! “, ” You touched me, you always remain the best” .