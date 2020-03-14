Booba sharing freestyle hot inmate ! (VIDEO)

Share on Facebook

Booba just share the freestyle of a prisoner of the French on his account Instagram ! Users have loved this video !

Booba is always ready to support young rappers talented French ! As well, he just posted the freestyle of an inmate ! MCE TV tells you more !

Surprise ! Friday 13 march 2020, Booba has posted the video of a prisoner of the French on its feed Instagram! On the video, the man in question is in the open freestyle ! Images that have a lot to react to on the social network !

In fact, these are very likely to have commented on this post… And the least we can say is that the pirates (the name of the fans of B20) have the air of love this video as much as the duke of Boulogne !

Thus, these weren’t stingy with compliments in the comments to the post Booba ! Messages adorable that the detainee will enjoy !

Booba, viewers love this video

While Booba just posted the preview of the last clip Nadjee, the duke has held the promotion of another anonymous artist ! He is an inmate of French, which answers to the name of 2may_officiel on Instagram ! The latter has, indeed, already pleased that B20 him even reposts his freestyle !

Fans of Booba have loved this freetsyle ! In fact, many have commented on the video in question on the social network ! MCE TV you have, therefore, selected a few messages to be ultra-benevolent ! ” But I love this freestyle it is really good ” !

Or. ” It is super heavy it is ! Bravo Booba to have spotted this new talent… when it is signed in your home drive ! “” I love what he does, he gives it all reminds me of Benash ! It is rabid ! “ And we can read on the social network ! A freestyle we propose you to view below !