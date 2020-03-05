Booba: since the sharing of the rapper, Jayde lives in a fairy tale !

Share on Facebook

On his Twitter account, Booba sharing the cover of “I like to die” by Francis Cabrel by Jayde. And he gives him a hell of a boost !

On his YouTube channel, the young singer Jayde sharing his past times. The ” I like to die “ by Francis Cabrel does not leave indifferent Booba. What he does for her is amazing ! MCE explains to you all.

A single tweet from Booba is enough to live a real fairy tale ! But that, she did not understand immediately ! In fact, Jade Parey, a singer 21 years of age, regularly publishes covers on his social networks. First, on Youtube. But also on Twitter or Instagram. Up here, the voice of Jayde seduced. But no more !

Very passionate about the music, the young woman does not lower the arm ! The day, she studied at the university of Caen to get a degree in English. In the evening, she sings ! Sometimes, she climbs on stage. But most of the time, she remains shut up in his room. His only company ? His piano, his camera and his voice !

One day, the student resumes the famous song of Francis Cabrel, ” I like to die “. Then she released his cover on social networks as usual. But this time, she did not expect to be so successful ! The reason for this ? The rapper Booba tomb on his video and sharing on his account !

Booba gives a boost to Jayde

On Twitter, Booba retweete his video. In addition, it allows us to comment on its cover. ” The power “, says the rapper. Moreover, it is not the only one to think so ! On his tweet, the artist gets more than 5,000 likes. This is not all ! The video of Jayde becomes viral ! Then, the number of subscribers exploded !

In an interview granted to our colleagues of the Parisian, Jayde confides. The singer lives on its own little cloud ! ” For the past two weeks, it really is madness ! I receive dozens of requests for interviews, I was contacted by the producer of Starmania, by different festivals. I all of a sudden thousands of subscribers on social networks. It is absolutely amazing… “

Thanks to a single tweet, Booba gives him a hell of a boost ! Then, Jayde enjoys surfing on this moment of glory to imagine the rest of his career. ” This whole story will perhaps allow me to finance my first album, that I hope to release in June or July. After that, the dream would obviously be to go on tour. We’ll see, but it is true that suddenly I saw a fabulous story. “ In any case, it is all the happiness you wish him !