Booba: the rapper SDM integrates its label, 92i !

In his label, 92i, Booba continues to recruit artists more talented some that the others. In fact, the MDS also incorporates the group.

Booba is expanding its empire with a new rap star. SDM is, therefore, the new talent to integrate the label 92i. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

LONGEVITY CRAZY

One thing is for sure, Booba is one of the biggest French rappers of history. His career is just crazy. Moreover, it is one of the only people to have lasted as long. It must be said that B2o knows how to do it. Maintain its reputation is a challenge that it over without great difficulty. However, it is much more than a simple artist.

Booba, it is a real businessman. The rapper has a line of ready-to-wear, a brand of whisky, but also a label ! A true chameleon. Moreover, 92i has launched the careers of very famous stars of the French music. Include Siboy, Damso, Benash, and even Shay ! Now, B2o wants to create a real empire of talent.

Happy to announce my signing at Capitol 92i, the party begins ! 🎱🏴☠️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/DpXGj78Kyc SDM — ➑ (@Mds__92) February 19, 2020

SDM integrates 92i, the label ” – Booba

In 2019, Booba signed Bilton in his label. This year, so it’s the MDS that joined the troops of the rapper. Very happy, the artist announced the good news to his fans. So it was on Twitter that he spoke. ” Happy to announce my signing at Capitol 92i, the party begins ! “. The rapper of the city of Clamart is going to swing from the heavy ! We are in a hurry.

This collab is not very surprising. In fact, Booba has never hidden his admiration for MDS. Elsewhere, the rapper of the city of Clamart has often made its appearance in the story ” Instagram of the Duke. As a reminder, B2o has been ban through the social network. And yes, the account with 4.7 million subscribers is no more. It is necessary to believe that the content that he shared was not in compliance with the rules of the platform.